Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Kentucky Marine

Rollie Brandon Pennington
Rollie Brandon Pennington(Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died while on active duty.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington of Louisville died April 9.

Pennington was an Infantry Weapons Officer with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, based out of Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

Services for Chief Warrant Officer Pennington will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Bardstown on Friday.

Interment will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

