New museum exhibit explores evolution of Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new permanent exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum tells the story of how the horse race evolved over the years to become an iconic event.

Officials say the 500-square-foot exhibit called This is the Kentucky Derby opened Wednesday on the first floor of the museum in Louisville.

The museum says the exhibit presented by Kroger explores the history, culture, spectacle, economic impact and tradition of the race.

It answers questions including who started the Kentucky Derby, how it became a media sensation and how traditions like the mint julep and the garland of roses became steeped in its history.

