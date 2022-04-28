Nunn Shines in 3-1 Win Over No. 5 Alabama in Front of Record Crowd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball upset No. 5 Alabama, 3-1, in Wednesday night’s midweek tilt in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1,512. Shelby Nunn recorded her 18th win of the season, going the distance allowing just one unearned run to the Crimson Tide. Bailey Curry (2) and Taylor Sanders drove in all three of the Hilltopper runs in the win.

“We were really dialed in, really focused. We did a lot of team things this week,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said. “Those two plays were huge. Kennedy Foote laying out in right field probably was a game changer and a big moment from her, being from Alabama.”

In their third midweek of the season, the Hilltoppers struck first thanks to a one-out RBI double from Taylor Sanders to score Brylee Hage who had led the Hilltoppers off with a single. After a Maddie Bowlds walk, Bailey Curry followed with a double of her own, notching two RBI to give WKU a 3-0 lead after an inning of action.

Nunn and the Hilltopper defense carried a no hitter into the fourth inning before Ally Shipman broke into the hit column with a one out single up the middle.

Alabama would scatter six hits – two doubles – across the last 3.2 innings of action while stranding nine runners on base thanks to the Hilltopper defense. The Tide would ultimately avoid the shutout by scoring on a groundout in the top of the seventh.

The Hilltoppers’ upset marked the 21st win in program history over an SEC opponent. WKU is now 21-51 all-time against the SEC. Under Tudor, the Tops have now faced 10 of the league’s teams and own an 8-18 record in those outings.

WKU also improved to 3-2 against ranked teams on the 2022 campaign after claiming two wins at No. 24 Charlotte to open Conference USA play earlier this season.

The Hilltoppers have reached 30 wins for the eighth time across the last 10 traditional (non-COVID) seasons as the Tops now own a 31-9 overall record.

WKU improved to 20-2 when playing at the WKU Softball Complex during the 2022 season and is the first team in program history to win 20 games on The Hill in a single season. The 2013 and 2002 squads were tied at 19 for the previous record.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.