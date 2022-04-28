Quiet, but gorgeous Thursday ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bit of a cool start for us with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning!

Thursday conditions (wbko)

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with an increase in cloud coverage expected by the end of the day. Afternoon highs stay seasonably warm and in the 70s through the rest of the work week. Spotty showers roll in late Friday. Similar conditions follow into late Saturday night and early Sunday. Isolated showers are expected for the first half of Sunday, with rain chances decreasing afterwards. Beyond that, we’re tracking scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday but it will not be a complete washout. Highs stay warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76. Low 54. Winds SE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 58. Winds SE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Showers late. High 80. Low 64. Winds S at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 91 (1906)

Record Low Today: 33 (1934)

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 4.51″ (+0.21″)

So Far This Year: 19.09″ (+2.54″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 9.4 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 (High)

