SBA to leave Bowling Green on Friday

SBA exits business recovery centers
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four and a half months, the small business administration will be closing the business recovery centers in Kentucky.

SBA says the Bowling Green business recovery centers in Bowling Green will close permanently on Friday, April 29 at 5 p.m.

These centers opened after the December tornadoes, but SBA officials say that due to a steady decline in inactivity, they have decided to close the center.

SBA also says as of April 15, they have raised $12.2 million dollars in Warren County, and $55.7 million in the commonwealth.

