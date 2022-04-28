Warmth Holds into the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High clouds drifted into the region late Thursday afternoon, otherwise it was a really nice Spring day! Friday brings a few more clouds to the region, but we should stay mainly dry until Saturday night.

Temps go well above normal this weekend

Afternoon highs stay seasonably warm and in the 70s through the rest of the work week. Friday features clouds with some sun at times. Breezy and warmer conditions are expected Saturday. We will be dry for the 22nd annual Teddy Bear Run in Bowling Green Saturday morning. Our next real shot at rain comes Saturday night into Sunday morning with one front dropping into the region and stalling out. A few strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Saturday night, especially NW of Bowling Green. Weekend temps stay quite warm.

Beyond the weekend, we’re tracking scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday but it will not be a complete washout. Another system looks to arrive Thursday with a rain and thunderstorm chance. Highs remain in the 70s through next week with lows ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued warm. High 77. Low 58. Winds S at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Slight chance of a shower toward evening. High 82. Low 62. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SUNDAY: AM T/storms possible, then partly cloudy. High 79. Low 54. Winds SW at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 91 (1906)

Record Low: 33 (1934)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (+0.04″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.4 (Very High - Trees)

