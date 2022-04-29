Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a homeless camp fire Friday morning in between River Street and Louisville Road.

Department officials said the location of the camp made it difficult for the fire to be reached but the fire was extinguished around 9 a.m.

At least one injury was reported as a result of the fire, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

