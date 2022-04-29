Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire

Crews responded to a fire at a homeless camp in Bowling Green
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a homeless camp fire Friday morning in between River Street and Louisville Road.

Department officials said the location of the camp made it difficult for the fire to be reached but the fire was extinguished around 9 a.m.

At least one injury was reported as a result of the fire, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

