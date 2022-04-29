Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green teen was charged Thursday in reference to a stolen vehicle in Glasgow.

Trenton Payne, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Glasgow Police Department officers were called to the Family Dollar Store on Columbia Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle from Metcalfe County.

Officers said through the investigation, they made contact with Payne and took him into custody.

A glass pipe and Methamphetamine were also found inside the vehicle, according to police.

Payne remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center.

