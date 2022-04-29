Caverna Independent School Board names first female superintendent

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent Schools Board of Education has announced Amanda Abell as the next, and first female, superintendent of the district.

Abell will succeed Cornelius Faulkner who earlier announced his resignation effective June 30.

She currently serves as assistant superintendent for the district.

She began a career in public education in 1999 in the Green County School District.

She served as Associate Director of District Support at Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, and has been with the Caverna Schools for seven years as a district administrator.

Abell has co-led regional and state-level work around education, and has served on local, regional, and state level committees.

She said the family atmosphere of the Caverna community was one of the reasons for seeking the position.

“I love Caverna because it is a small, diverse district. I can be in the schools everyday and really get to know students, staff, and parents,” said Abell. “Caverna is a family. We treat and support each other just as a family would.”

School board chair, Wayne Hatcher spoke to the selection process.

“First, on behalf of the board let me thank everyone who was involved in this process. The screening committee, our search service KASA, everyone who submitted the survey, and the applicants are all to be commended for their efforts. The board spent countless hours interviewing, reviewing applications and deliberating over the decision,” said Hatcher. “While we had several high quality applicants, we are in agreement that Amanda Abell is the right person at the right time.” Hatcher went on to say “There was a distinct theme in the community survey that spoke to the character, integrity, and sense of community that our next superintendent should have. Again, we thought Amanda fit those descriptors perfectly.”

Abell will assume the duties of superintendent on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.