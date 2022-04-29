Advertisement

Core Civic releases statement on American Soldier killed in Ukraine


Former U.S. Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine.((Source: Rebecca Cabrera/CNN))
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia and worked as a corrections officer in Middle Tennessee before the fighting began.

Willy Joseph Cancel is believed to be the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. His mother told CNN Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.

CoreCivic confirmed that Cancel worked as a correctional officer at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center before signing up to work with the private military contractor shortly before the fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Friday, CoreCivic released a statement on his passing.

White House Press Secretary White House Press Secretary said their hearts go out to the Cancel’s family and loved ones.

Cancel went to Washingtonville schools before he transferred to Newburgh and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy. To learn more about his schooling, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

