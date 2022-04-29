ELPO Law Legal Diversity Pipeline project aims to inspire students to diversify legal field

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to help promote diversifying the legal field, English, Lucas, Priest, and Owsley, LLP came up with the ELPO Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Project back in the 2017-2018 school year in an attempt to mentor students and diversifying the legal field.

The goal of the program is to help diversify the field of law with the project by trying to ensure that students of different backgrounds consider law as a career option.

About 14 students from Warren East High School and 19 from Bowling Green High School attended the event.

Students were able to take legal tours exploring the different areas of law, while also interacting with those who currently serve in those positions.

“I’m graduating this year and I know that I want to go into international law. So, I so because I believe in fairness and equality and I want to be a voice for people,” says Paige Madison, a Bowling Green High School Senior.

Students were able to visit the judicial center, the jail, the federal courthouse and ask questions to prominent figures like Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron, Bowling Green Police Chief Mike Delaney, and Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken among others like city commissioner Carlos Bailey, public defender Alyson McDavitt and Josh Elliott.

Bob Young with the law firm also spoke on diversifying the workplace and the legal field.

“We live in one of the greatest communities in the world. And a lot of that has to do with our diversity, but unfortunately, our legal system has not caught up with the diversity that we have in our community. So that was the intent of the program is to make our legal system look like our community in terms of the representation of the various groups and especially diverse groups in the community,” added Young.

