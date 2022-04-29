Advertisement

Glasgow police hosting National Drug Take Back program Saturday

Tomorrow is National Drug Take-Back Day
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a National Drug Take Back Program at Walmart in Glasgow on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a booth set up at the main entrance.

Any forms of unused or expired medication will be accepted with no information taken from the individual donating the substance or questions asked.

The medication along with the container will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use.

At this time liquid medications and sharp medical items such as needles or syringes cannot be accepted.

For additional questions contact the department at 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
At least one person was injured Friday morning during a homeless camp fire in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Latest News

BG fire
BG Fire
New superintendent for Caverna schools
Caverna I.S.D announces new superintendent
Drug take-back day
Drug take back day
The Brown Hotel, Downtown Louisville
Derby brings big money to Louisville’s hotel, short-term rental industry
Legal tours
Legal Tours