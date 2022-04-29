Glasgow police hosting National Drug Take Back program Saturday

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a National Drug Take Back Program at Walmart in Glasgow on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a booth set up at the main entrance.

Any forms of unused or expired medication will be accepted with no information taken from the individual donating the substance or questions asked.

The medication along with the container will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use.

At this time liquid medications and sharp medical items such as needles or syringes cannot be accepted.

For additional questions contact the department at 270-651-5151.

