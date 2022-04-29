Advertisement

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland.

According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning.

Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a horse on the Keeneland training track.

“Joe Sharp describes it as a freak and tragic accident that the horse the young lady was on, was spooked somewhat, fish-tailed, catapulted her in the air. Apparently, she struck a railing or a vertical post, concrete. Injuries were such that she died shortly thereafter,” said Marty McGee, a writer with Daily Racing Form.

Sharp tells us it was a two-year-old unraced horse.

Callie Witt
Callie Witt(Jamie Martinez Photography)

The track’s on-site medical team worked to treat Witt’s injuries and she was transported to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Callie’s family, friends and our collective racing community at this difficult time.”

Friday was the final day of racing at the Spring Meet. During several of the later races, one of Witt’s ponies was used as a tribute horse.

Witt, a native of Nebraska, was studying at Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Keeneland officials say she wanted to be a jockey, first working as an intern and then full-time as an exercise rider.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollie Brandon Pennington
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Kentucky Marine
Police say he stole a semi tractor-trailer, but he didn't know he'd appear on camera doing it.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Semi Tractor-Trailer
Dustin Roberts
Glasgow man arrested after suspected drugs found in his backpack
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse

Latest News

ELPO Law Legal Diversity Pipeline Project
ELPO Law Legal Diversity Pipeline project aims to inspire students to diversify legal field
Poppy's Field Trip visits Richardsville Elementary
Poppy's Field Trip visits Richardsville Elementary
1
Good News: GEO International Festival at WCPS
Amanda Abell
Caverna Independent School Board names first female superintendent
Former U.S. Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with...
Core Civic releases statement on American Soldier killed in Ukraine