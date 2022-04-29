Special Horse Mania horses, created with help of Ky. students affected by tornadoes, unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We got our first look at three new Horse Mania horses on Friday.

These special horses represent strength through tragedy, and hope in times of darkness.

The three horses, named Resolute, Fabric of Love and In the Presence of Inflorescence, made their debut at the state capitol.

There’s more to them than the eye can see.

“We were trying to come up with some ideas that showed growth and renewal so we went with this blooming aspect, but also with critters,” said Lennon Michalski, Horse Mania artist.

Three professional artists were paired with students for this special art project.

“We just dove directly in. They went in themselves and started painting away and we changed and morphed things as it evolved,” Michalski said.

It’s a tribute to their hometowns, damaged by the December tornadoes.

“The bypass is such an important place for everyone. That’s where me and my friends hang out, that’s where everyone goes to have fun. So it was really scary to drive through and see everything gone,” said Alexis Shehan, a student from Bowling Green.

After months of gray, a bright art piece is coming.

“It’s a very… pop of color,” Shehan said. “Bowling Green is a nature-y place, we don’t want anything very, I guess, vibrant.”

The fiberglass statues stand for growth and renewal for towns left flattened.

“I’m hoping that when they see this, they can see that growth and positivity to bring back from all that sadness that was happening earlier on,” Michalski said.

The rebuilding will continue for years. A monument will stand in Hopkins, Graves and Warren Counties to inspire hope.

“It was really healing for me and I think everyone who saw it on TV, I hope they feel inspired as much as I did,” Shehan said.

Those three horses will be auctioned off later this year. The money from that will go to help recovery projects in the other counties they represent.

After the Breeders’ Cup, the horses will leave in those impacted towns.

