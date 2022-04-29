Storms Likely Late Saturday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday started with mainly cloudy skies and a bit of rain before everyone dried out during the afternoon. Most of our weekend will be rain-free, aside from a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night.

Unsettled through much of next week

Expect breezy, warm conditions to last throughout our weekend. Saturday morning will be dry and warm for the annual running of the Great Teddy Bear Run through Bowling Green! Highs soar into the 80s Saturday afternoon with partial sunshine. On Saturday night, a cold front arrives with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to isolated severe storms exists late Saturday night. The strongest storms are expected between 11pm-3am. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a couple of storms with gusty, locally damaging winds are possible. Once this rain moves out, the rest of our weekend looks dry with sunshine returning in abundance by Sunday afternoon.

The first week of May looks unsettled. Much of the week will feature chances for periodic showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 80s to start the weekend before settling into the 70s down the stretch. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. Showers and thunderstomrs at night. High 82. Low 62. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SUNDAY: AM T/storms possible, then partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 79. Low 54. Winds SW at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible late. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 91 (1894)

Record Low: 31 (1907)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.2 (Very High - Trees)

