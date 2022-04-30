Advertisement

Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green partners with BRACAC for 22nd annual Teddy Bear Run

2022Teddy Bear Run
2022Teddy Bear Run(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, members of the Bowling Green Community and surrounding areas were given the chance to ride and raise money for the prevention of child abuse in Bowling Green.

Harley-Davidson of Bowling Green partnered with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center to host this year’s Teddy Bear Run. The Teddy Bear run is an annual event where riders come together to participate in a ride around the city and donate stuffed teddy bears which will then go to children and their families who are victims of sexual abuse.

“We haven’t been able to do the teddy bear run in its full scale in about three years due to COVID,” Sabrina Durbin, BRACAC’s Community Outreach Coordinator said, “It’s where we collect all of our teddy bears for our great teddy bear room. All those teddy bears do go to a child to all of these teddy bears represent a child that we would see at the center”.

Durbin also added that If you couldn’t make it out to the event, but would still like to do something to help in some way, you can make a monetary donation through gift cards or visa cards or help out by volunteering or interning.

All the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards ensuring the BRACAC can continue helping victims and their families in their time of need.

