Advertisement

‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
At least one person was injured Friday morning during a homeless camp fire in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse team says racial slurs hurled at them from crowd during game
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse players say they heard racial slurs
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints