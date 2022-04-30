Jamarion Sharp enters transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The actual big man in the middle” will no longer be a Western Kentucky Hilltopper.

Jamarion Sharp, college basketball’s tallest player standing at 7′5, is officially on the NCAA Transfer Portal. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander first broke the news on Twitter on Friday night.

This comes as a big loss for WKU on defense. Sharp’s 148 blocks were the second-most in the nation last season behind Auburn’s Walker Kessler. The Hopkinsville native joined Rick Stansbury last fall after two successful seasons at John A. Logan College.

Sharp is the third Hilltopper to enter the portal after Jairus Hamilton and Isaiah Cozart entered the portal following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

