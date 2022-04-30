Advertisement

‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace

Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.(TMGZ2021 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Airbnb is offering its workers a chance to work remotely indefinitely and not return to the office.

The online marketplace for lodging told employees this week that they can permanently work remotely while also relocating anywhere within the country they currently work.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed workers of the remote option in a letter. He wrote that the company would adjust workers’ salaries depending on where they chose to live.

Starting in September, employees can also live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

According to Chesky, the world is becoming more flexible amid the pandemic about where people can work and the company wants to hire and retain the best people in the world.

Chesky outlined the company’s new policy in five points:

  • You can work from home or the office
  • You can move anywhere in the country you work in and your compensation won’t change
  • You have the flexibility to travel and work around the world
  • We’ll meet up regularly for gatherings
  • We’ll continue to work in a highly coordinated way

Chesky wrote he is excited about this new policy in giving employees the flexibility to live and work anywhere, which will help unlock creativity and innovation and make working for Airbnb really fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
At least one person was injured Friday morning during a homeless camp fire in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse team says racial slurs hurled at them from crowd during game
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse players say they heard racial slurs
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints