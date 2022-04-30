Advertisement

Simon Has Two Hits in 3-1 Loss on Friday

Hot Rods Stadium Sign
Hot Rods Stadium Sign(wbko)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ronny Simon had two hits for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-6) who dropped the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday night to the Brooklyn Cyclones (10-9), 3-1. The series continues Saturday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hot Rods jumped out to a first-inning lead against Cyclones starter Oscar Rojas. Osleivis Basabe led off the game with a double to left and went to third when Pedro Martinez grounded out to second. Diego Infante plated the first run of the game with an infield single to short, hitting a chopper over Wilmer Reyes with the infield in, giving BG a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones brought home two runs in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter Mason Montgomery, taking a 2-1 advantage. Brooklyn added a run in the fifth, taking a 3-1 edge and that’s all they’d need. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the seventh, but a double play ended any hope of a rally as the Cyclones evened the series.

Montgomery (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Graeme Stinson worked 1.2 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run, holding Brooklyn to one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. Matthew Peguero took the final two innings of relief, allowing a hit and two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless appearance.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
At least one person was injured Friday morning during a homeless camp fire in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Latest News

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half...
Zappe Chosen by New England Patriots in Fourth Round of NFL Draft
Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp enters transfer portal
DeAngelo Malone selected by Falcons
Malone Selected by Atlanta Falcons in Third Round of NFL Draft
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland