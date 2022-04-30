Simon Has Two Hits in 3-1 Loss on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ronny Simon had two hits for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-6) who dropped the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday night to the Brooklyn Cyclones (10-9), 3-1. The series continues Saturday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hot Rods jumped out to a first-inning lead against Cyclones starter Oscar Rojas. Osleivis Basabe led off the game with a double to left and went to third when Pedro Martinez grounded out to second. Diego Infante plated the first run of the game with an infield single to short, hitting a chopper over Wilmer Reyes with the infield in, giving BG a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones brought home two runs in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter Mason Montgomery, taking a 2-1 advantage. Brooklyn added a run in the fifth, taking a 3-1 edge and that’s all they’d need. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the seventh, but a double play ended any hope of a rally as the Cyclones evened the series.

Montgomery (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Graeme Stinson worked 1.2 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run, holding Brooklyn to one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. Matthew Peguero took the final two innings of relief, allowing a hit and two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless appearance.

