Advertisement

Zappe Chosen by New England Patriots in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half...
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football graduate senior quarterback Bailey Zappe became the second Hilltopper to make his dreams come true in the NFL Draft this year when he was selected Saturday by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick.

Zappe’s pick follows the selection of WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone by the Atlanta Falcons in Friday’s third round. This is the fifth time since 2014 that the Hilltoppers have had multiple picks in the same draft.\

Zappe is the highest-drafted quarterback in WKU history and the third Hilltopper QB selected in the last seven years, joining Mike White in 2018 and Brandon Doughty in 2016.

The Victoria, Texas, native is the 37th overall draft pick in program history and the second to be chosen by the Patriots, joining running back Isaac Brown in 1973.

Zappe rewrote the record books in his lone season on the Hill, breaking the NCAA single-season records for passing yards (5,967 yards) and passing touchdowns (62). He led the nation in passing yards by 1,095 and touchdowns by 15.

He was named the Conference USA Football Most Valuable Player while helping the Hilltoppers to a C-USA East Division title and a convincing win in the Boca Raton Bowl, where he was named MVP.

The NCAA passing record Zappe broke had stood since 2003, while he also broke the touchdown record set by Joe Burrow in his prolific 2019 season at LSU.

Zappe also won the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and he was named a finalist for the Manning Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. He’s the second Hilltopper in the program’s FBS era to win a national award, joining Doughty.

Zappe is just the sixth quarterback in FBS history to achieve a season with at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
At least one person was injured Friday morning during a homeless camp fire in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to homeless camp fire
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Edwin Alexis Rivas
BGPD arrest man charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Latest News

Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp enters transfer portal
Hot Rods Stadium Sign
Simon Has Two Hits in 3-1 Loss on Friday
DeAngelo Malone selected by Falcons
Malone Selected by Atlanta Falcons in Third Round of NFL Draft
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland