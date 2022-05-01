8th annual “Fishing for Mentors” benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson and Allen County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday afternoon, kids of all ages were given the chance to be outside for a few hours, spend time with mentors, and catch something cool, during the 8th annual Fishing for Mentors event held at the Three Springs Road KOA Campground.

The children in attendance were given a rod, reel, and some bait and then had four hours to make the catch of the day.

“As a mentor, coming out and fishing with these children. It’s just it fills your heart”, said Michael Bean, a professional fisher and one of the mentors for the event, “And it’s an unbelievable good time. As I grew up as a child and fish that was a passion that I’ve carried through my adulthood and the opportunity to share this with the children is priceless”.

John Kirby, the co-host of SOKY Great Outdoors, and one of those participating in the event said that being out with the kids was about more than just teaching them how to fish.

“Obviously, we’re trying to teach them to fish”, he said, “But you know, really, it’s so much more than that. We’re trying to just get them out here to interact with each other, interact with people”.

“It’s about time outdoors, spending time with each other, fellowship, things of that nature. That’s really the enjoyable part. Maybe you touched a kid. And he remembers that for the rest of his life” Bean added.

Saturday’s event benefitted the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin/Simpson and Allen County.

