A Sunny, Warm Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday brought a mix of sun and clouds to go with another day of temps reaching the 80s! We’ll be just a tad cooler but still quite warm Sunday.

Unsettled week ahead (WBKO)

Fair skies resume Sunday in the wake of a system rolling through with thunderstorms very early in the morning. Readings will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 Sunday afternoon with breezy conditions. Sunday night will feature mostly clear skies with seasonable temps.

The first week of May looks unsettled. Much of the week will feature chances for periodic showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 80s to start the week before settling into the 70s down the stretch. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: AM T/storms ending, then mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 79. Low 52. Winds SW at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Few t/showers possible toward evening. High 83. Low 64. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 59. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 92 (1942)

Record Low: 33 (1908)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.51″ (-0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 19.09″ (+2.03″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.2 (Very High - Trees)

