2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random in the Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse on Monday.

For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies will fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7. In 2020, the Derby and Oaks races were moved to September, and Churchill Downs only opened at a limited capacity for the Oaks and Derby in 2021.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Oaks

1 - Secret Oath

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez

ODDS: 6-1



2 - Nostalgic

Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz

ODDS: 15-1



3 - Hidden Connection

Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez

ODDS: 20-1



4 - Nest

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

ODDS: 5-2



5 - Goddess of Fire

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez

ODDS: 15-1



6 - Yuugiri

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux

ODDS: 30-1



7 - Echo Zulu

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario

ODDS: 4-1



8 - Venti Valentine

Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

ODDS: 20-1



9 - Desert Dawn

Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

ODDS: 20-1



10 - Kathleen O.

Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano

ODDS: 7-2



11 - Cocktail Moments

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie

ODDS: 30-1



12 - Candy Raid

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno

ODDS: 30-1



13 - Shahama

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat

ODDS: 15-1



14 - Turnerloose

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco

ODDS: 20-1



Kentucky Derby

1 - Mo Donegal

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

ODDS: 10-1



2 - Happy Jack

Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno

ODDS: 30-1



3 - Epicenter

Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario

ODDS: 7-2



4 - Summer Is Tomorrow

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

ODDS: 30-1



5 - Smile Happy

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie

ODDS: 20-1



6 - Messier

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez

ODDS: 8-1



7 - Crown Pride

Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

ODDS: 20-1



8 - Charge It

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez

ODDS: 20-1



9 - Tiz the Bomb

Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

ODDS: 30-1



10 - Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat

ODDS: 3-1



11 - Pioneer of Medina

Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD

ODDS: 30-1



12 - Taiba

Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith

ODDS: 12-1



13 - Simplification

Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz

ODDS: 20-1



14 - Barber Road

Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez

ODDS: 30-1



15 - White Arbarrio

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

ODDS: 10-1



16 - Cyberknife

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux

ODDS: 20-1



17 - Classic Causeway

Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux

ODDS: 30-1



18 - Tawny Port

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

ODDS: 30-1



19 - Zozos

Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco

ODDS: 20-1



20 - Etheral Road

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD

ODDS: 30-1



Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.