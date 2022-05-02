2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random in the Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse on Monday.
For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies will fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7. In 2020, the Derby and Oaks races were moved to September, and Churchill Downs only opened at a limited capacity for the Oaks and Derby in 2021.
The post positions and odds are below.
Kentucky Oaks
- 1 - Secret Oath
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
ODDS: 6-1
- 2 - Nostalgic
Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
ODDS: 15-1
- 3 - Hidden Connection
Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
ODDS: 20-1
- 4 - Nest
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
ODDS: 5-2
- 5 - Goddess of Fire
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
ODDS: 15-1
- 6 - Yuugiri
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
ODDS: 30-1
- 7 - Echo Zulu
Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
ODDS: 4-1
- 8 - Venti Valentine
Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
ODDS: 20-1
- 9 - Desert Dawn
Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
ODDS: 20-1
- 10 - Kathleen O.
Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
ODDS: 7-2
- 11 - Cocktail Moments
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
ODDS: 30-1
- 12 - Candy Raid
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
ODDS: 30-1
- 13 - Shahama
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
ODDS: 15-1
- 14 - Turnerloose
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
ODDS: 20-1
Kentucky Derby
- 1 - Mo Donegal
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
ODDS: 10-1
- 2 - Happy Jack
Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
ODDS: 30-1
- 3 - Epicenter
Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
ODDS: 7-2
- 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
ODDS: 30-1
- 5 - Smile Happy
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
ODDS: 20-1
- 6 - Messier
Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
ODDS: 8-1
- 7 - Crown Pride
Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
ODDS: 20-1
- 8 - Charge It
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
ODDS: 20-1
- 9 - Tiz the Bomb
Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
ODDS: 30-1
- 10 - Zandon
Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
ODDS: 3-1
- 11 - Pioneer of Medina
Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
ODDS: 30-1
- 12 - Taiba
Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
ODDS: 12-1
- 13 - Simplification
Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
ODDS: 20-1
- 14 - Barber Road
Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
ODDS: 30-1
- 15 - White Arbarrio
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
ODDS: 10-1
- 16 - Cyberknife
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
ODDS: 20-1
- 17 - Classic Causeway
Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
ODDS: 30-1
- 18 - Tawny Port
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
ODDS: 30-1
- 19 - Zozos
Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
ODDS: 20-1
- 20 - Etheral Road
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
ODDS: 30-1
