2022 post positions, odds for Derby, Oaks races

Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses,...
Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random on May 2.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post position drawings for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks positioned horses, trainers, and jockeys were pulled at random in the Aristides Lounge on the second level of Churchill Downs’ Clubhouse on Monday.

For the first time since 2019, the Run for the Roses and Run for the Lilies will fill Churchill Downs to capacity on May 6 and 7. In 2020, the Derby and Oaks races were moved to September, and Churchill Downs only opened at a limited capacity for the Oaks and Derby in 2021.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Oaks

  • 1 - Secret Oath
    Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Briland Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
    ODDS: 6-1
  • 2 - Nostalgic
    Trainer: Bill Mott / Owner: Godolphin / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
    ODDS: 15-1
  • 3 - Hidden Connection
    Trainer: Bret Calhoun / Owner: Hidden Brook Farm & Black Type Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Rey Gutierrez
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 4 - Nest
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
    ODDS: 5-2
  • 5 - Goddess of Fire
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Red Oak Stable / Jockey: John Velazquez
    ODDS: 15-1
  • 6 - Yuugiri
    Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset / Owner: Tsunebumi & Sekie Yoshihara / Jockey: Florent Geroux
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 7 - Echo Zulu
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: L and N Racing & Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
    ODDS: 4-1
  • 8 - Venti Valentine
    Trainer: Jorge Abreu / Owner: NY Final Furling Racing Stable & Parkland Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 9 - Desert Dawn
    Trainer: Phil D’Amato / Owner: H and E Ranch Inc. / Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 10 - Kathleen O.
    Trainer: Shug McGaughey / Owner: Winngate Stables / Jockey: Javier Castellano
    ODDS: 7-2
  • 11 - Cocktail Moments
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Dixiana Farms / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 12 - Candy Raid
    Trainer: Keith Desormeaux / Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables & J. Keith Desormeaux / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 13 - Shahama
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: KHK Racing / Jockey: Flavien Prat
    ODDS: 15-1
  • 14 - Turnerloose
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Ike & Dawn Thrash / Jockey: Manny Franco
    ODDS: 20-1

Kentucky Derby

  • 1 - Mo Donegal
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
    ODDS: 10-1
  • 2 - Happy Jack
    Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 3 - Epicenter
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
    ODDS: 7-2
  • 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
    Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 5 - Smile Happy
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 6 - Messier
    Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
    ODDS: 8-1
  • 7 - Crown Pride
    Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 8 - Charge It
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 9 - Tiz the Bomb
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 10 - Zandon
    Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
    ODDS: 3-1
  • 11 - Pioneer of Medina
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 12 - Taiba
    Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
    ODDS: 12-1
  • 13 - Simplification
    Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 14 - Barber Road
    Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 15 - White Arbarrio
    Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    ODDS: 10-1
  • 16 - Cyberknife
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 17 - Classic Causeway
    Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 18 - Tawny Port
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 19 - Zozos
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 20 - Etheral Road
    Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
    ODDS: 30-1

