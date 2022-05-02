Advertisement

Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Dawson Springs are inviting the community to participate in conversations aimed at building back the city.

The Community Listening and Design Sessions will be held at City Hall at 200 West Arcadia Avenue,

The sessions will be open on Monday through Thursday this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The session on Friday will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say they want your ideas for building back Dawson Springs.

For more information, call City Hall at 270-797-2781.

