Glasgow man charged with assault after altercation
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday following a verbal altercation.
Glasgow police responded to McGrah Avenue in reference to an assault around 7:25 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers said they were advised that a victim had been assaulted by Joshua Lewis after they had a verbal dispute.
Lewis was charged with second and fourth-degree assault and housed in the Barren County Detention Center.
