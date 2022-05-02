Glasgow man charged with assault after altercation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday following a verbal altercation.

Glasgow police responded to McGrah Avenue in reference to an assault around 7:25 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers said they were advised that a victim had been assaulted by Joshua Lewis after they had a verbal dispute.

Lewis was charged with second and fourth-degree assault and housed in the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.