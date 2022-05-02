Golf Classic raises money for Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fairways, greens, and teeing off. What better way to start off the month of May than a Golf Classic to raise money for kids.

The 33rd annual Houchens Industries two-day Golf Classic kicked-off Monday morning at Indian Hills Country Club.

Business leaders and members of the community participated to make an impact on kids lives who are a part of the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green.

This years event sold out, and officials are hoping to expand in the upcoming years so more people have the opportunity to play.

Liz Bernard, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green, says a special presentation will take place on Tuesday.

”Tomorrow we will have the official check presentation from Houchens Industries, and we do anticipate that that check will be around 200-thousand dollars which is an incredible amount of money by itself, but when you put it in the reference of a golf tournament it’s just, I mean, nobody really does that with a golf tournament. We are so incredibly grateful, and that money will go a long, long way,” Bernard says.

The first two rounds of the tournament wrapped-up on Monday, and rounds three and four will take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.