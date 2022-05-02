Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper involved shooting in Green County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on April 9 at 9:15 p.m. in Green County.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation reveals that KSP Post 15 troopers were responding to a request for assistance from the Green County Sheriff’s Office for a report of a suicidal subject.

Upon arriving at the scene, Trooper James Ford made contact with David C. Moran, 74, of Greensburg, and observed that he was armed with a handgun.

The trooper attempted de-escalation techniques with Moran, but those efforts proved unsuccessful, according to police.

Police said Moran raised the handgun in the direction of Ford, and Ford fired his agency-issued firearm incapacitating Moran.

Ford was soon after assisted at the scene by deputies and life-saving measures were attempted on Moran, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, Ford was placed on administrative leave.

