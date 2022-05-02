Kentucky State Police investigating trooper involved shooting in Green County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on April 9 at 9:15 p.m. in Green County.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation reveals that KSP Post 15 troopers were responding to a request for assistance from the Green County Sheriff’s Office for a report of a suicidal subject.

Upon arriving at the scene, Trooper James Ford made contact with David C. Moran, 74, of Greensburg, and observed that he was armed with a handgun.

The trooper attempted de-escalation techniques with Moran, but those efforts proved unsuccessful, according to police.

Police said Moran raised the handgun in the direction of Ford, and Ford fired his agency-issued firearm incapacitating Moran.

Ford was soon after assisted at the scene by deputies and life-saving measures were attempted on Moran, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, Ford was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.