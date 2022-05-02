Advertisement

Marvelous first Monday of May, Rain/storms return tomorrow

Highs in the 80s this afternoon
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday and Happy May! This morning was so nice, with cool spring air and lots of sunshine.

  • Clouds increase today, otherwise warm
  • Rain returns tomorrow, with a isolated strong-severe thunderstorm
  • So far the weekend is looking decent for Debry & Mother’s Day

High clouds will start to move in today, but temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s. Clouds thicken up tonight ahead of a few showers. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday morning, with a chance for strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. Wednesday may start with clouds, but is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.

A big weekend ahead

With the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday the weather will play a big role in the weekend’s festivities.

Holiday Highlights
Holiday Highlights(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds late. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82. Low 58. Winds SW at 17 mph.

WEDNEDSAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 74. Low 58. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High Today: 93 (1901)

Record Low Today: 31 (1963)

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 1.05″

So Far This Month: 1.05″ (0.87″)

So Far This Year: 20.14″ (+2.90″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21/Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: 9 (Med-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

