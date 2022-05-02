Marvelous first Monday of May, Rain/storms return tomorrow
Highs in the 80s this afternoon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday and Happy May! This morning was so nice, with cool spring air and lots of sunshine.
- Clouds increase today, otherwise warm
- Rain returns tomorrow, with a isolated strong-severe thunderstorm
- So far the weekend is looking decent for Debry & Mother’s Day
High clouds will start to move in today, but temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s. Clouds thicken up tonight ahead of a few showers. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday morning, with a chance for strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. Wednesday may start with clouds, but is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.
A big weekend ahead
With the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday the weather will play a big role in the weekend’s festivities.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds late. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 7 mph.
TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82. Low 58. Winds SW at 17 mph.
WEDNEDSAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 74. Low 58. Winds SE at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 53
Record High Today: 93 (1901)
Record Low Today: 31 (1963)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 1.05″
So Far This Month: 1.05″ (0.87″)
So Far This Year: 20.14″ (+2.90″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21/Small Particulate Matter: 30)
Pollen Count: 9 (Med-High, Tree)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 7 (Moderate)
