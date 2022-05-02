Monday Looks Great, then Storms Return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was SENSATIONAL! After an overnight of storms, we had a nice finish to the weekend. Monday also looks good before things turn unsettled late Monday night into Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tuesday afternoon and evening (WBKO)

The first Monday of May will bring sunshine to start before clouds increase Monday evening. We’ll have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday as our next system arrives. A SLIGHT RISK for some severe storms exists for Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms may contain locally damaging wind gusts, with some hail and a low chance for an isolated tornado in play. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for late Tuesday due to this threat. Highs will be in the 80s each of the next two days.

Late week features cooler temperatures and more unsettled weather. Just an isolated thundershower chance is up for Wednesday before a better rain chance Thursday. Small shots at rain are in the forecast for Oaks Day (Friday) and Derby Day (Saturday). At this time, Mother’s Day looks seasonably warm with a slight chance for a shower or thundershower.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds late. High 81. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82. Low 62. Winds SW at 17 mph.

WEDNEDSAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 72. Low 58. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 93 (1901)

Record Low: 30 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 1.05″

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (+0.87″)

Yearly Precip: 20.14″ (+2.90″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 7.7 (High - Trees)

