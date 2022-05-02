Novelis breaks ground on $365 million recycling center in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders in Todd County along with executives from Novelis to break ground on the aluminum producer’s new recycling center in Guthrie, which is a $365 million investment creating 140 jobs.

Novelis broke ground on its new sheet ingot casting, shredding and recycling center, which will serve the automotive market with annual capacity of 240,000 tons.

The new facility will be located near the company’s existing automotive finishing plant on Old Railroad Lane in Guthrie.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to take part in this ground-breaking ceremony today for a project that will create 140 quality jobs for Kentucky residents,” Beshear said. “Novelis has seen rapid growth in our state, and this new recycling center in Todd County emphasizes the company’s commitment to sustainability and job creation in the commonwealth. I want to thank the leaders at Novelis for this latest long-term commitment in our incredible workforce.”

The new facility was announced in January, just over two months after Beshear joined Novelis for the grand opening of the company’s automotive aluminum finishing plant in late October.

“This ground-breaking marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and supports our automotive customers’ carbon reduction targets as well,” said Tom Boney, executive vice president and president of Novelis North America.

Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield thanked all who had a hand in getting the project to this point.

“On behalf of the residents of Todd County, we thank Novelis leadership for their continued investment in our county and region. We also thank Gov. Andy Beshear, the TVA, Todd County Fiscal Court, City of Guthrie, Pennyrile Area Development District, our education and workforce partners, and our utility partners for continuing to demonstrate strong leadership supporting Novelis and their future growth,” Mansfield said.

