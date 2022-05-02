Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A shooting victim in Sunday’s shooting incident in Bowling Green has been identified.

Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said the victim has been identified as Willie J. Bays, 44, of Bowling Green.

Police told WBKO News that officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, May 1, regarding shots fired on 13th Street, near the railroad tracks.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a building near the tracks.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday evening, police do not yet have a suspect.

They’re working to find video evidence or witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

If you have any information, give police a call at 270-393-4000.

Currently on scene at an apparent shooting that occurred on 13th avenue near the railroad. Working to get more details @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/sytC3TiJEH — Lauren McCally (@laurenmccallytv) May 2, 2022

