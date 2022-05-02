Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Bowling Green Police searching for videos, witnesses of the shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A shooting victim in Sunday’s shooting incident in Bowling Green has been identified.
Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said the victim has been identified as Willie J. Bays, 44, of Bowling Green.
Police told WBKO News that officers received a call around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, May 1, regarding shots fired on 13th Street, near the railroad tracks.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a building near the tracks.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Sunday evening, police do not yet have a suspect.
They’re working to find video evidence or witnesses who may have seen or heard something.
If you have any information, give police a call at 270-393-4000.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.