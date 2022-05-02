Advertisement

Sterns Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as UDFA

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football junior receiver Jerreth Sterns will vie for a spot on a NFL roster after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

The nation’s leading receiver was scooped up quickly after the draft concluded by the Buccaneers, the Super Bowl LV champions in 2021.

Sterns became only the third FBS player since 2000 to earn the Receiving Triple Crown (joining Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020 and Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007), leading the nation in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound native of Waxahachie, Texas, led the country with 1,902 receiving yards, 150 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Sterns’ 150 receptions are the third-most in a single season in FBS history, trailing only East Carolina’s Zay Jones’ 158 in 2016 and Bowling Green’s Freddie Barnes’ 155 in 2009. His 1,902 yards are the fifth-most in FBS history.

For his efforts, Sterns was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and a All-C-USA First Team selection. He also competed in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and was a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and the Biletnikoff Award.

Sterns was named a Second-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Associated Press and The Athletic.

Some of WKU’s greatest NFL success stories have come from undrafted free agents.

Jack Doyle went from a UDFA to nine seasons in the league with the Indianapolis Colts and became the first Hilltopper to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl. Two of WKU’s alums who have won Super Bowl rings, Deon Yelder and Bobby Rainey, made the league as undrafted signees, as did George Fant, a starting offensive lineman for the New York Jets.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
BGPD investigating deadly Sunday shooting
Unsettled week ahead
A Sunny, Warm Sunday!
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged teen shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Latest News

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half...
Zappe Chosen by New England Patriots in Fourth Round of NFL Draft
Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp enters transfer portal
Hot Rods Stadium Sign
Simon Has Two Hits in 3-1 Loss on Friday
DeAngelo Malone selected by Falcons
Malone Selected by Atlanta Falcons in Third Round of NFL Draft