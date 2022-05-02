Sterns Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as UDFA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football junior receiver Jerreth Sterns will vie for a spot on a NFL roster after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

The nation’s leading receiver was scooped up quickly after the draft concluded by the Buccaneers, the Super Bowl LV champions in 2021.

Sterns became only the third FBS player since 2000 to earn the Receiving Triple Crown (joining Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in 2020 and Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007), leading the nation in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound native of Waxahachie, Texas, led the country with 1,902 receiving yards, 150 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Sterns’ 150 receptions are the third-most in a single season in FBS history, trailing only East Carolina’s Zay Jones’ 158 in 2016 and Bowling Green’s Freddie Barnes’ 155 in 2009. His 1,902 yards are the fifth-most in FBS history.

For his efforts, Sterns was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and a All-C-USA First Team selection. He also competed in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and was a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and the Biletnikoff Award.

Sterns was named a Second-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Associated Press and The Athletic.

Some of WKU’s greatest NFL success stories have come from undrafted free agents.

Jack Doyle went from a UDFA to nine seasons in the league with the Indianapolis Colts and became the first Hilltopper to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl. Two of WKU’s alums who have won Super Bowl rings, Deon Yelder and Bobby Rainey, made the league as undrafted signees, as did George Fant, a starting offensive lineman for the New York Jets.

