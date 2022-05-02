Theft from auto suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Noar Reh this weekend, charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Tampering with Evidence.

Deputies say Reh stole items from several vehicles in the Springfield Subdivision-Nugget Drive area. They say Reh told them all of the vehicles he entered had been left unlocked. If you have noticed something missing from your vehicle, please call them at (270) 842-1633.

Warren County Deputies say to always remove valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors.

