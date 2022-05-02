Unsettled Weather Ahead!
A couple of strong storms possible late Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was nice despite the increase in clouds during the afternoon. A series of systems moves in starting tonight, with periodic shower and thunderstorm chances over the next several days.
Clouds thicken up tonight ahead of a few showers. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday morning, with a chance for strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. Wednesday may start with clouds, but is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong late. High 82. Low 56. Winds SW at 19 mph, gusts 30-35 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds NW at 7 mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 80
Today’s Low: 50
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 53
Record High: 93 (1901)
Record Low: 31 (1963)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (+0.70″)
Yearly Precip: 20.14″ (+2.73″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Pollen: 9.0 (High - Trees)
