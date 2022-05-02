Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Ahead!

A couple of strong storms possible late Tuesday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was nice despite the increase in clouds during the afternoon. A series of systems moves in starting tonight, with periodic shower and thunderstorm chances over the next several days.

Unsettled week ahead

Clouds thicken up tonight ahead of a few showers. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday morning, with a chance for strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. Wednesday may start with clouds, but is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong late. High 82. Low 56. Winds SW at 19 mph, gusts 30-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds NW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 93 (1901)

Record Low: 31 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (+0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 20.14″ (+2.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Pollen: 9.0 (High - Trees)

