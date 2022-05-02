Warren County Regional Jail utilizing new drug detection equipment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Regional Jail has been testing a new type of drug detection equipment.

The TruNarc Drug Analyzer is a handheld drug detection device utilized to identify drugs that match an internal library of nearly 500 narcotics.

The device will be used to assist jail staff with identification of contraband located while processing new inmates.

It can be used to scan suspicious mail, most types of plastic bags, examine pills and illegal drugs.

The WCRJ trained staff on how to use the device last week, and has to put it to use twice since then.

