Western Kentucky bourbon producer announces expansion

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A bourbon producer in western Kentucky has announced a nearly $2 million expansion that will create 15 full-time jobs.

The investment is at the Casey Jones Distillery in Christian County.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the investment will enable the company to add a 1,000-gallon distillation, fermentation and mash cooking system to expand production capacity.

Additional support equipment including a bottling line, distilled water system and alcohol storage will be installed.

The project includes a barrel aging warehouse to support the increased barrel storage and aging necessary for the expanded operations.

The distillery was founded in 2014.

