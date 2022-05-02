Advertisement

Western Kentucky bourbon producer announces expansion

Casey Jones Distillery
Casey Jones Distillery(Casey Jones Distillery)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A bourbon producer in western Kentucky has announced a nearly $2 million expansion that will create 15 full-time jobs.

The investment is at the Casey Jones Distillery in Christian County.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the investment will enable the company to add a 1,000-gallon distillation, fermentation and mash cooking system to expand production capacity.

Additional support equipment including a bottling line, distilled water system and alcohol storage will be installed.

The project includes a barrel aging warehouse to support the increased barrel storage and aging necessary for the expanded operations.

The distillery was founded in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
BGPD investigating deadly Sunday shooting
Unsettled week ahead
A Sunny, Warm Sunday!
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged teen shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Trenton G. Payne, 19, of Bowling Green Ky arrested in Glasgow on multiple charges
Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Latest News

Guntown Mountain
New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City
Possible shooting investigation
BGPD investigating deadly Sunday shooting
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
8th Annual 'Fishing for Mentors'
8th Annual 'Fishing for Mentors'