Advertisement

4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's office said. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) - A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday, and authorities said the gun was fired by his 9-year-old brother.

The sheriff’s department is now trying to piece together how that boy got the gun, as the younger child fights for his life in critical condition.

The 9-year-old boy was seen standing with his hands bagged as a shooting investigation swirled around him.

Investigators say the accidental shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday. They believe he got the gun from an uncle.

“An uncle was visiting the residence. He does not normally live there, and he had a gun. The 9-year-old male found the gun and accidentally discharged, striking the 4-year-old in the head,” said Major Susan Cotter of Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the immediate aftermath, family members drove the little boy to a nearby hospital, where he was taken via lifeflight to the medical center.

Investigators say because there were seven or eight people at the house during the shooting, a number of people were seen with bags over their hands.

Neighbors who are used to the quietness of suburban life said the proliferation of guns is making them nervous.

“That’s all you hear all the time all day is more shootings. Since the guns, you’ve been able to be free with guns. It’s horrible,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Guntown Mountain
New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper involved shooting in Green County

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides
Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine by May 9.
Officials: Putin may officially declare war
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety