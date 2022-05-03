Bowling Green Police need help looking for missing teenager

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police need help finding a missing boy.

Police say Zachary Pittman is 13 years old and is missing from the Woodhurst area.

Police also say Zachary is 5′8, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Pittman was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and either gray or dark blue shoes.

If you know of Zachary’s whereabouts, call 270-393-4000.

