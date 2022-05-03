Advertisement

Community to attend conference in movement against child abuse

By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Support for the victims, support for the vulnerable, and support for the community.

The Supportive Communities Conference is set to take place on Wednesday, May 4.

This conference is made possible and free to the public by a grant through the Face It Movement.

The Bowling Green community is invited to attend to listen to speakers and give ideas in order to protect children in the area.

Officials say this event is a ‘springboard’ for the coalition, so they can begin a strategic plan to address the issue of child abuse.

Lee Fowlkes says Bowling Green is a strong, resilient, and caring community who has the ability to take a stand and impact children’s lives for the better.

”One of the key phrases that we use a lot is that ‘nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something,’ and that’s really what we want. What can you do? When we leave here tomorrow, we want people to say ‘this is something that I can do to help make a safer community’,” says Fowlkes.

The conference will be held at Sloan Convention Center on Wednesday from 8:30 A.M. to 4 P.M.

To register, go to www.familyenrichmentcenter.com.

