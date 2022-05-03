Advertisement

Deemer’s Flowers fulfilling orders for Mother’s Day, Derby Weekend

By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Deemer Florist Co. is fulfilling orders for a busy upcoming weekend in Kentucky.

Shayla Sweeney, Deemer Designer, says they’ve been busy this month working on orders for Cinco De Mayo this Thursday, the Kentucky Derby Saturday and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Deemer Florist Co is located on 901 Lehman Ave in Bowling Green. You can place an order on their website at deemerfloral.com or by calling (270) 843-4334.

