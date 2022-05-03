Advertisement

Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (Gray News) – North Carolina officers found themselves taking an unusual suspect into custody over the weekend.

Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a call for an emu that showed up at a home Saturday.

The female emu, named Kevin, walked up and laid down next to a father and his three children, which came as a shock to the family.

The dad called the police to help with catching Kevin.

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)

The officers managed to get a dog leash on Kevin, fed her by hand and put her into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division then came out to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners could be located.

The authorities discovered that Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is over 30 miles northeast of Lenoir.

Emus are the second-largest living birds by height, following the ostrich.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Guntown Mountain
New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents
Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park

Latest News

A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
New Jersey woman files lawsuit over spilled coffee
Preparing for the KY Derby
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, if you can’t go to Churchill Downs