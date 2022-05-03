Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak; what it means for commonwealth

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this summer, abortions could effectively come to an end in Kentucky.

On Monday night, a draft opinion was leaked from the Supreme Court that suggests it may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion before ordering an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

If the ruling were overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.

If the court’s decision goes through, Kentucky’s trigger law would take effect. Former Governor Matt Bevin signed the law in 2019. It’s designed to ban all abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The ACLU of Kentucky is not sure the justices will actually vote to overturn it.

“Otherwise we are pretty devastated. That opinion is as bad as we thought it might be. And it does threaten the lives of Kentuckians,” said Angela Cooper, ACLU of Kentucky.

Kentucky lawmakers have been making statements on the leaked draft.

While speaking at the Lexington Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning, Kentucky Majority Floor Leader Sen. Damon Thayer said, “I think we have known with the shift in the membership of the Kentucky Supreme Court that Roe V. Wade’s days are potentially numbered. We have a populace in the commonwealth that is very conservative and pro-life.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this statement regarding the leaked draft opinion:

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement he believes abortion being made illegal will create other problems:

Voters will actually have an abortion-related question on their ballots this year. It will ask people if they favor an addition to the state constitution stating there is no right to an abortion or funding of abortion

The ACLU says if the procedure is banned in Kentucky, people will simply travel to other states to receive them.

Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana also released a statement saying, in part, that “what’s coming is dangerous and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion, devastating communities nationwide.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Voting booth in Warren County.
Portal to request mail in ballots closing today
Warren Co Water New GM
Warren Co Water new GM
The second reading on the entertainment district
Second reading on entertainment district
Kentucky avian flu
Kentucky Avian flu
Getting ready for the Kentucky Derby
Getting ready for the Kentucky Derby