Primary Election Guide 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming primary election.

While the deadline to register has passed you can check your eligibility to vote here.

Warren County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite 100 in Bowling Green.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at Warren County Clerk’s Office at 429 East 10th Street, Suite 100 in Bowling Green from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In person early voting from May 12-14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road in Bowling Green. Living Hope Baptist Church at 1805 Westen Street in Bowling Green. Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road in Bowling Green. Phil Moore Park at 7101 Scottsville Road in Alvaton. Sugar Maple Square at 1347 Kentucky Highway 185 in Bowling Green.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road in Bowling Green. Living Hope Baptist Church at 1805 Westen Street in Bowling Green. Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road in Bowling Green. New Cumberland Trace Elementary School at 2464 Cumberland Trace in Bowling Green. Phil Moore Park at 7101 Scottsville Road in Alvaton. Sugar Maple Square at 1347 Kentucky Highway 185 in Bowling Green. Warren Central High School at 559 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green. Warren County Cooperative Extension at 5162 Russellville Road in Bowling Green.



Allen County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Allen County City and County Building at 201 West Main Street in Scottsville.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Allen County Courtroom at 201 West Main Street Room 6 in Scottsville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Halfrey Dalton FW #5712 at 934 Old Glasgow Road in Scottsville. Scottsville Fire Department #2 at 1555 New Gallatin Road in Scottsville. Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 49 Stony Point Road in Adolphus. Halifax Volunteer Fire Department at 112 Halifax Bailey Road in Scottsville. Cedar Springs Fire Hall at 51 Cedar Springs Road in Scottsville. East Allen Volunteer Fire Department at 1600 LaFayette Road in Scottsville. Adolphus Fire Department at 25 Andrew Jackson Highway in Adolphus.



Barren County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Government Building Lobby at 117-1A North Public Square in Glasgow.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Barren County Extension Office at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Barren County High School Gym at 507 Trojan Trail in Glasgow. Austin Tracy Fire Department at 2542 Austin Tracy Road in Austin. Haywood Fire Department at 67 Matthews Mill Road in Glasgow. Cave City Convention Center at 502 Mammoth Cave Street in Cave City.



Butler County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Butler County Courthouse Lobby at 110 North Main Street in Morgantown.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Butler County Courthouse Lobby at 110 North Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Morgantown Elementary School at 210 Cemetery Street in Morgantown. Butler County Road Department at 642 Boat Factory Road. 2nd District Fire Department at 101 Caney Fork Road in Lewisburg. Rochester Fire Department at 153 Main Street in Morgantown. North Butler Elementary School at 5539 Brownsville Road in Morgantown. 5th District Fire Department at 6810 Caneyville Road in Morgantown.



Logan County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - County Clerk’s Office at 229 West 3rd Street in Russellville.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the New National Guard Armory at 600 Armory Drive in Russellville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. New National Guard Armory at 600 Armory Drive in Russellville. Lewisburg School Gym at 750 Stacker Street in Lewisburg. Auburn School Gym at 221 College Street in Auburn. Logan County High School Gym at 2200 Bowling Green Road in Russellville. Adairville School Gym at 226 School Avenue in Adairville.



Edmonson County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Edmonson County Community Center at 108 North Main Street in Brownsville.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations on May 17. Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department at 1780 Wingfield Church Road in Bowling Green for Precinct A101. South Edmonson Elementary School at 1058 Chalybeate School Road in Bowling Green for Precinct A102. Edmonson County Middle School at 220 Wildcat Way in Brownsville for Precinct B101. Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department at 1485 Rocky Hill Road in Rocky Hill for Precincts C101 and C102. Kyrock Elementary School at 5720 Kentucky Highway 259 North in Sweeden for Precinct D101. Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department at 8525 Nolin Dam Road in Mammoth Cave for Precinct E101. Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department at 6265 Morgantown Road in Brownsville for Precinct F101.



Simpson County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Simpson County Clerk’s Office at 103 West Cedar Street in Franklin.

In person excused absentee voting, May 4-6 and May 9-11 at the Simpson County Clerk’s Office.

In person no excuse early voting on May 12-14 at the Historic Simpson County Courthouse at the Courthouse Square in Franklin.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Historic Simpson County Courthouse at the Courthouse Square in Franklin. Simpson Elementary School at 721 Witt Road in Frankln. F-S Community Park Ag Building on North Street in Franklin.



Ohio County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Ohio County Courthouse at 301 South Main Street in Hartford.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Ohio County Clerk’s Office at 301 South Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Ohio County High School at 1400 South Main Street in Hartford. Fordsville Elementary at 359 West Main Street in Fordsville. Western Elementary at 4008 State Route 85 East in Centertown. Horse Branch Elementary at 11980 U.S. Highway 62 East in Horse Branch. Southern Elementary at 3839 U.S. Highway 231 South in Beaver Dam. Living Faith Baptist at 6515 U.S. Highway 231 North in Hartford.



Hart County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Hart County Courthouse Clerk’s Office at 200 Main Street In Munfordville.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Hart County Clerk’s Office at 200 Main Street in Munfordville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for all precincts on May 17. Horse Cave Fire Department at 1040 East Main Street in Horse Cave. Munfordville Elementary School at 505 West Union Street in Munfordville. Hart County High School at 1014 South Dixie Highway in Munfordville. Memorial Elementary School at 1400 North Jackson Highway in Hardyville. Cub Run Elementary School at 170 East Gap Hill Road in Cub Run. LeGrande Elementary School at 70 LeGrande School Road in Horse Cave. Bonnieville Elementary School at 7874 North Dixie Highway in Bonnieville.



Metcalfe County

Sample Ballot

Polling Locations

Dropbox location for mail ballot - New Government Building at 201 North Main Street in Edmonton.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the New Government Building at 201 North Main Street in Edmonton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for on May 17. New Government Building at 201 North Main Street in Edmonton for Precinct A101 Edmonton Worship Center Gym at 107 Baker Street in Edmonton for Precinct A102 Wisdom Faith School Gym at 365 Knob Lick Wisdom Road in Knob Lick for Precinct A103 Voting House at 107 Baker Street in Edmonton for Precinct A104 Voting House at 177 Pleasant Valley Church Road in Horse Cave for Precinct B101 Voting House at 22 Savoyard Park Road in Horse Cave for Precinct B102 Center Firehouse at 498 Center Peggyville Road in Center for Precinct B103 Suphur Well Community Building at 1513 Sulphur Well Knob Lick Road in Sulphur Well for Precinct B104. Summer Shade Firehouse at 50 Firehouse Lane in Summer Shade for Precinct C101 Branstetter Park Community Building at 396 Branstetter Park Old Trace Road in Summer Shade for Precinct C102. VFW Building at 590 Cedar Flat Curtis Road in Edmonton for Precinct D101. Voting House at 4490 Breeding Road in Edmonton for Precinct D102.



Monroe County

Sample Ballot

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Monroe County Courthouse at 200 North Main Street Suite D in Tompkinsville.

Muhlenberg County

Sample Ballot

Dropbox location for mail ballot - Muhlenberg County Courthouse at 100 South Main Street in Greenville.

In-person no excuse absentee location May 12-14 at the Merle Travis Center at 750 Cleaton Road in Powderly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day polling locations for on May 17. Cleaton Baptist Fellowship Hall at 186 Main Street in Cleaton for Precinct A101. National Guard Armory at 501 West Everly Brothers Boulevard in Central City for Precincts A102, A104 and A106. Nelson Community Center at 901 State Route 1379 in Central for Precinct A103. Central City Elementary School at 1501 North 2nd Street in Central City at Precincts A107, E101, E102 and E104. Drakesboro Fire Department at 210 West Mose Rager Boulevard in Drakesboro for Precinct B101. Muhlenberg South Elementary School at 2005 U.S. Highway 431 South in Browder for Precincts B102, B103, B104 and B105. Parks and Rec Center at 200 County Park Drive in Greenville for Precincts C101, C106, D101, D102, D103 and D104. Muhlenberg North Middle School at 1000 North Main Street in Greenville for Precincts C103 and C104. Bremen Elementary School at 5000 Main Street in Bremen for Precincts E103, E105 and E107.



