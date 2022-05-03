Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of three women fatally shot in a gun battle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

Prosecutors say the shootout that erupted before dawn on April 3 in downtown Sacramento was a result of a feud between two rival gangs and their allies.

The Sacramento County district attorney says at least five people opened fire. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including three alleged gang members who were involved in the shootout.

A dozen more people were wounded — two of whom are also alleged gang members and are now charged in the violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Guntown Mountain
New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents
Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park

Latest News

A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
New Jersey woman files lawsuit over spilled coffee
Preparing for the KY Derby
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, if you can’t go to Churchill Downs