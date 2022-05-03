Raiders, Gators split softball and baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Softball gets the shutout over Warren East 10-0 Monday, but gets shutout by the Raiders 12-0 in Baseball.

In softball, the Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and score four more in the sixth securing the victory in six innings 10-0. The win put Greenwood at 22-3. they will play Bowling Green at home Thursday. Warren East falls to 17-5, they will play South Warren at 5:30 Tuesday.

In baseball, it was the opposite, Warren East dominated the diamond. The Raiders scored six runs in the third inning and tacked on six more as they take this one over the Gators 12-0.

The win moves the Raiders to 16-8 on the season and 4-0 in the district, they will play Greenwood at home Tuesday at 6pm.

