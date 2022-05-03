Rivendell CEO calling for action in Mental Health Awareness Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital CEO Penni Worley is encouraging action to bring awareness to mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Worley said approximately 1 out of 5 Americans are suffering with a mental health issue and 1 in 25 adults are experience serious mental illness that “substantially” interferes with one or more major life activities.

Worley also said that admissions to emergency rooms have increased by 24% along with an increase in suicides and fatal overdoses.

“Left unaddressed, the negative impact will increase,” she said. “The time to act is now.”

Worley said May is Mental Health Awareness month, providing an opportunity for reflection and collective action to address the stigma preventing individuals from getting the care they need.

“As CEO of Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital, my staff and I have the privilege of serving many members of our community who are experiencing some of the most challenging times of their lives – mental illnesses that are often invisible to the casual observer in ways that physical illnesses are not,” said Worley. “As a behavioral health industry, we must build capacity to serve the need… attracting new providers, expanding our workforce, investing in prevention, and reducing barriers to care.”

Worley said there are many ways to show support to those dealing with mental health issues including just listening and showing support and sharing the Lifeline number, 1-800-273-TALK.

“Our schools should encourage students to pursue careers in mental health fields, whether through nursing, medical or vocational programs,” said Worley. “We need to inspire the next generation of talented professionals.”

