Skin specialists give skin cancer signs to look out for

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather warms up and the sun comes out, skin specialists are reminding people the importance of taking care of your skin, especially during the spring and summer months.

Nurse Practitioner with ARH Dermatology, Lori Howard, said there are three types of skin cancer they look for when a patient comes in: Basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Howard said, because skin cancer can go undetected for a significant amount of time, it is important to keep an eye out for any changes in the skin.

“The things to look for is a mole that changes color,” said Howard. “Anything from a light brown to a darker brown or black, a blue tint to it or even red can sometimes indicate that there’s been a major change to a mole.”

Howard adds that before a skin cancer sets in, people can develop a precancer called actinic keratosis.

“That is an area that’s scaly. It doesn’t necessarily heal, It stays scaly, it stays red, it stays irritated,” she said. “That would be your first sign that something has changed.”

Co-chair of the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention, Dr. Boris Lushniak, said it is important to avoid burning and damaging the skin.

“When you have a bunch of these sunburns and a bunch of even tanning of the skin, what you have is this cumulative effect that damages those cells to the point where they can start changing,” he said. “And when they start changing, they can develop cancers.”

Howard said if you’re out in the sun for at least 30 minutes to an hour, it is important to wear a broad spectrum sunscreen that combats UVA and UVB light, even on a cloudy day.

“It’s actually stronger because it’s more forcefully trying to push those rays down and so you can get burned on, probably a cloudy day more than you can on a sunny day, because you’re not thinking about the sun hitting you,” she said.

Howard added you should get a skin checkup once a year but never hesitate to visit a dermatologist if you notice changes in any moles or have skin lesions that do not heal.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.