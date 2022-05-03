Up-and-Down Temperatures!
Cooler Wednesday, Warmer Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon in a warm, moist and unstable air mass. Wednesday looks drier and cooler.
Wednesday brings us clouds with some sun at times, especially late day. Temps will be about 15° cooler Wednesday, only topping out in the upper 60s. Dry weather lasts into Thursday morning before another round of showers/storms looks likely late Thursday into Friday. A Marginal Risk for a few strong storms exists late Thursday night for what should be a weakening line of storms making a run at the region. Highs drop out of the 80s Thursday and into the 70s Friday.
Saturday (Derby Day) still looks unsettled and a bit cool, with shower chances continuing. By Mother’s Day Sunday, we should dry out. We’ll also warm up, with that warming trend carrying over into next week!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Cooler. High 69. Low 53. Winds N at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 78. Low 60. Winds SW at 7 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 52. Winds N at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 84
Today’s Low: 67
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 53
Record High: 95 (1915)
Record Low: 34 (2005)
Today’s Precip: T
Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (+0.51″)
Yearly Precip: 20.14″ (+2.54″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 5 (Mod)
Pollen: 6.4 (Med - Trees)
