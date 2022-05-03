Advertisement

Up-and-Down Temperatures!

Cooler Wednesday, Warmer Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon in a warm, moist and unstable air mass. Wednesday looks drier and cooler.

More storms likely late week

Wednesday brings us clouds with some sun at times, especially late day. Temps will be about 15° cooler Wednesday, only topping out in the upper 60s. Dry weather lasts into Thursday morning before another round of showers/storms looks likely late Thursday into Friday. A Marginal Risk for a few strong storms exists late Thursday night for what should be a weakening line of storms making a run at the region. Highs drop out of the 80s Thursday and into the 70s Friday.

Saturday (Derby Day) still looks unsettled and a bit cool, with shower chances continuing. By Mother’s Day Sunday, we should dry out. We’ll also warm up, with that warming trend carrying over into next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Cooler. High 69. Low 53. Winds N at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely toward evening. High 78. Low 60. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 52. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 95 (1915)

Record Low: 34 (2005)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (+0.51″)

Yearly Precip: 20.14″ (+2.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 6.4 (Med - Trees)

