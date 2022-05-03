Warm & windy, with another rounds of showers this afternoon
An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms moved through very early this morning, but more rain could be on the way for you this afternoon.
- An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon
- Wednesday will be drier and much cooler
- So far the weekend is looking decent for Debry & Mother’s Day
While coverage of rain and storms will be limited this afternoon, those that get hit could deal with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.
A big weekend ahead
With the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday the weather will play a big role in the weekend’s festivities.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong late. High 82. Low 56. Winds SW at 19 mph, gusts 30-35 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds NW at 7 mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 53
Record High Today: 95 (1915)
Record Low Today: 34 (2005)
Sunrise: 5:49a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 1.05″ (0.70″)
So Far This Year: 20.14″ (+2.73″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30/Small Particulate Matter: 33)
Pollen Count: 6.4 (Med, Tree)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
