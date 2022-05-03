Warm & windy, with another rounds of showers this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms moved through very early this morning, but more rain could be on the way for you this afternoon.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon

Wednesday will be drier and much cooler

So far the weekend is looking decent for Debry & Mother’s Day

While coverage of rain and storms will be limited this afternoon, those that get hit could deal with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.

A big weekend ahead

With the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday the weather will play a big role in the weekend’s festivities.

Do you have plans to celebrate this weekend? There could be a few showers around, especially Saturday. pic.twitter.com/K9PGn7e4zo — Ariella Scalese (@ariellascalese) May 3, 2022

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong late. High 82. Low 56. Winds SW at 19 mph, gusts 30-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds NW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High Today: 95 (1915)

Record Low Today: 34 (2005)

Sunrise: 5:49a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.05″ (0.70″)

So Far This Year: 20.14″ (+2.73″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30/Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Count: 6.4 (Med, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.