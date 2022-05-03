Advertisement

Warm & windy, with another rounds of showers this afternoon

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some showers and storms moved through very early this morning, but more rain could be on the way for you this afternoon.

  • An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon
  • Wednesday will be drier and much cooler
  • So far the weekend is looking decent for Debry & Mother’s Day

While coverage of rain and storms will be limited this afternoon, those that get hit could deal with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking like a drier and cooler day. Another round of showers/storms looks likely on Thursday into Friday.

A big weekend ahead

With the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday the weather will play a big role in the weekend’s festivities.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong late. High 82. Low 56. Winds SW at 19 mph, gusts 30-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Slight chance of a thundershower. Cooler. High 69. Low 56. Winds NW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 60. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 53

Record High Today: 95 (1915)

Record Low Today: 34 (2005)

Sunrise: 5:49a.m.

Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.05″ (0.70″)

So Far This Year: 20.14″ (+2.73″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 30/Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Count: 6.4 (Med, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

